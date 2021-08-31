UrduPoint.com

LPG Price Increases By Rs 58 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:24 PM

LPG price increases by Rs 58 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September and increased price by Rs 58.15 per 11.8 Kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September and increased price by Rs 58.15 per 11.8 Kg cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority had increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 5 per kilograms.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2060 during the month of September, which was available at Rs 2002 in August.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 174588.78 for the month of September.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 169,666.78 in August.

The new price would be effective from September 1.

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price August September Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

27 minutes ago
 No Beta variant cases reported in Pakistan in Augu ..

No Beta variant cases reported in Pakistan in August

3 minutes ago
 Uganda's penniless Silverbacks risk AfroBasket ous ..

Uganda's penniless Silverbacks risk AfroBasket ouster

3 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes Medical Transplantation Regulat ..

KP Assembly passes Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2 ..

3 minutes ago
 GB development top priority: Shaukat Tarin

GB development top priority: Shaukat Tarin

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules o ..

Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 amendments

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.