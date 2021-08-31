LPG price increases by Rs 58 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September and increased price by Rs 58.15 per 11.8 Kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September and increased price by Rs 58.15 per 11.8 Kg cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority had increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 5 per kilograms.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 2060 during the month of September, which was available at Rs 2002 in August.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 174588.78 for the month of September.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 169,666.78 in August.

The new price would be effective from September 1.