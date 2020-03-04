UrduPoint.com
LPG Price Surges By Rs 50/kg

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

LPG price surges by Rs 50/kg

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has witnessed a steep rise in per kilogram price by Rs 50 after rain and supply-related concerns handed an excuse to sellers to mint money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has witnessed a steep rise in per kilogram price by Rs 50 after rain and supply-related concerns handed an excuse to sellers to mint money.

Around five days ago, the per kilogram price of LPG was Rs 120-125 but now it was selling at Rs 150-170.

A retailer operating an outlet at Masoom Shah road said, they increased the price around five days ago.

A dealer who chose anonymity, said, the price of LPG had been fixed at Rs 130 per kilogram but was being sold at far higher price.

According to an official from a big LPG supply company, the price of 11.8 kilogram LPG cylinder for the year 2020 was fixed at Rs 1530 which brings the per kilogram price to around Rs 130.

This price also included the cost on transportation, sales tax and distributors' profit.

However, LPG retailers defended the high price tags claiming that they were buying LPG at higher price.

Another dealer said LPG supply was affected due to closure of Taftan border. However, an office bearer of All Pakistan LPG Dealers Association said LPG was available in abundance.

He explained that supply was affected slightly for some time due to its suspension from Pak-Arab refinery in the wake of annual maintenance but now it has been restored.

He added that it looks as if the supply was artificially squeezed to earn some big and quick profit.

He said an effective check could bring the price of LPG back to Rs 130 per KGlevel that will benefit the domestic consumers besides those poor people who make a living by driving rickshaws on LPG.

