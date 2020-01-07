UrduPoint.com
LPG Quota Case: AC Reserves Judgment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:47 PM

LPG quota case: AC reserves judgment

Accountability Court (AC) has reserved decision in LPG quota case against Mian Khurrum Rasool Former advisor to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza GilaniAccording to media reports, AC judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case on Tuesday

Accountability Court (AC) has reserved decision in LPG quota case against Mian Khurrum Rasool Former advisor to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani According to media reports, AC judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case on Tuesday.

Counsel for accused Amjad Iqbal Qureshi concluded arguments and he said allegation of receiving commission in LPG quota against his client is not correct.

It is bank transaction matter between two persons.Court reserved the decision which will be announced on January 20.

