LPG refilling point, warehouse seal in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Authorities conducted a surprise raid on two illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling points in Nowshera Virkan on Friday morning.

According to commissioner office, the assistant commissioner, Jawab Hussain Pirzada conducted a surprised raid and seized 1200 kg of LPG gas and poor quality of LPG cylinders.

And along with sealing the warehouses of both the illegal gas agencies, the refilling machines have also been seized and the owner was fined 120,000.

In this regards,the commissioner,chaired a meeting to review actions against illegal LPG cylinders sales and to ensure safety of the users and citizens.

