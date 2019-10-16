UrduPoint.com
LPG, Scrap References: Court To Announce Verdict On Oct 29

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday said it would announce judgments in two references pertaining to LPG quota and scrap business against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's ex-advisor Khurram Rasool altogether on October 29

The court was supposed to announce the verdict in LPG quota reference this day but it decided to announce altogether in two references.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the references termed that the trial in scrap corruption reference was also near to conclude.

Accused Khurram Rasool was produced before the court during the hearing.

The court had already reserved its judgment in LPG case. However, it adjourned the scrap reference hearing till October 21.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three references against Khurram Rasool pertaining to corruption and fraud during the regime of PPP's government.

In LPG case, he was accused of defrauding the complainant of Rs630 million by promising him a quota of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and license for oil supplies to Nato forces stationed in Afghanistan.

In second reference, he was accused of cheating public at large inviting them to invest in two companies by creating a false impression that they were doing business of sugar and scrap with the trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and Pak-Arab Refinery Company (Parco).

In third reference pertaining to bank fraud, the accused had already been given nine-year imprisonment sentence and Rs50 millions fine.

The accused had taken loans of Rs71 million, Rs10.2 million and Rs10 million from the bank which later declared him a defaulter on the Rs71 million loan.

