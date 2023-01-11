(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration in its ongoing drive against the illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sealed a shop here on Diyal road.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, inspected various LPG shops in the city.

During the inspection, he found a coach getting its LPG cylinder refilled from a shop on Diyal road. After which the aforementioned shop was sealed.

The assistant commissioner warned all the LPG vendors to desist from the dangerous activity of illegal LPG filling. He said no one would be allowed to play with human lives and strict action would be taken against the people involved in such activity.