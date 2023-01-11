UrduPoint.com

LPG Shop Sealed For Illegal Decanting Gas Into Coach's Cylinder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LPG shop sealed for illegal decanting gas into Coach's cylinder

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration in its ongoing drive against the illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sealed a shop here on Diyal road.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, inspected various LPG shops in the city.

During the inspection, he found a coach getting its LPG cylinder refilled from a shop on Diyal road. After which the aforementioned shop was sealed.

The assistant commissioner warned all the LPG vendors to desist from the dangerous activity of illegal LPG filling. He said no one would be allowed to play with human lives and strict action would be taken against the people involved in such activity.

Related Topics

LPG Road Gas All From Coach

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

5 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.