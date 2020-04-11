LPG shops reopened after 3 weeks of closure

The shops selling LPG fuel reopened here on Saturday after 3 weeks of closure due to the lockdown in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The shops selling LPG fuel reopened here on Saturday after 3 weeks of closure due to the lockdown in the province.

The Hyderabad police on Friday issued the permission letter for opening those shops.

"As per guidelines in the Home Department's notification issued on April 2, all LPG shops are hereby allowed to run their businesses for refilling the cylinders," reads the letter issued by SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.

The shops, however, could remain open only for 9 hours from 8 am to 5 pm.

The SSP directed the shops to adopt all the necessary precautionary measures in view of the medical emergency in the country due to the corona virus.

The SSP directed the police and the traffic police to ensure necessarycooperation.