UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPG Shops Reopened After 3 Weeks Of Closure

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:46 PM

LPG shops reopened after 3 weeks of closure

The shops selling LPG fuel reopened here on Saturday after 3 weeks of closure due to the lockdown in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The shops selling LPG fuel reopened here on Saturday after 3 weeks of closure due to the lockdown in the province.

The Hyderabad police on Friday issued the permission letter for opening those shops.

"As per guidelines in the Home Department's notification issued on April 2, all LPG shops are hereby allowed to run their businesses for refilling the cylinders," reads the letter issued by SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.

The shops, however, could remain open only for 9 hours from 8 am to 5 pm.

The SSP directed the shops to adopt all the necessary precautionary measures in view of the medical emergency in the country due to the corona virus.

The SSP directed the police and the traffic police to ensure necessarycooperation.

Related Topics

LPG Police Traffic Hyderabad Adeel Hussain April All From

Recent Stories

COVID19: new case tally swells to 35 in AJK

45 seconds ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad gift 130 Chri ..

47 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in Quetta

48 seconds ago

Police take action against coal mines. operating i ..

50 seconds ago

KP students of Grade 1 to 8th not to be promoted o ..

5 minutes ago

CGGC of China donates 12,000 surgical masks to PED ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.