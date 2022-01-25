LPG to serve as alternate source of fuel

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar on Tuesday directed to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at government rates as an alternative fuel of Sui Gas and set up new shops.

Additional Commissioner Coordination M Faisal Ata, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bahawalnagar Abdul Jabbar Gujjar, Civil Defense Officer Tahir Abbas, Chairman All Pakistan LPG Industry Association Irfan Khokhar, President LPG Association South Punjab Rana Israr, Javed Akhtar, and other officials attended a video-link meeting held in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the sale of LPG at fixed rates will provide economic relief to the people. Specific steps should be taken to eradicate illegal profiteering. Legal action should be taken against the black marketing of LPG in severe winters.

Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar said that the price of 11.8kg closed cylinder of LPG has been fixed at Rs. 2321. He said that final approval of the concerned Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner would be required for opening a new LPG shop.

According to the rules and regulations, no LPG shop would be opened along with any hotel, school, college, or welding shop.

In case of any violation, legal action should be taken against them.