UrduPoint.com

LPG To Serve As Alternate Source Of Fuel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LPG to serve as alternate source of fuel

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar on Tuesday directed to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provide liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at government rates as an alternative fuel of Sui Gas and set up new shops.

Additional Commissioner Coordination M Faisal Ata, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bahawalnagar Abdul Jabbar Gujjar, Civil Defense Officer Tahir Abbas, Chairman All Pakistan LPG Industry Association Irfan Khokhar, President LPG Association South Punjab Rana Israr, Javed Akhtar, and other officials attended a video-link meeting held in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the sale of LPG at fixed rates will provide economic relief to the people. Specific steps should be taken to eradicate illegal profiteering.  Legal action should be taken against the black marketing of LPG in severe winters.

Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar said that the price of 11.8kg closed cylinder of LPG has been fixed at Rs. 2321.  He said that final approval of the concerned Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner would be required for opening a new LPG shop.

According to the rules and regulations, no LPG shop would be opened along with any hotel, school, college, or welding shop.

In case of any violation, legal action should be taken against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Sui Gas Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Winters Hotel Sale Rahim Yar Khan Price Bahawalnagar Gas All Government Industry

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.