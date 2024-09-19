LPP Distributes Toolkits Among 537 Skilled Youth For Economic Empowerment
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) held a Toolkit distribution ceremony aimed at empowering the youth of South Punjab and enhancing their economic stability.
The event witnessed the distribution of toolkits to 537 graduates who had received technical and vocational training in fields such as Electrician, Beautician, Domestic Tailoring and some others.
These young individuals acquired their skills through TEVTA institutes, with financial support from organizations including European Union and some others.
The ceremony was graced by Mr Aamir Aziz, Director General of TEVTA (Punjab), who attended as the chief guest.
He lauded the Lodhran Pilot Project for providing crucial opportunities to the region’s youth, enabling them to achieve economic independence. Mr. Aziz expressed his appreciation for TEVTA’s partnership with LPP, stressing that such collaborations were instrumental in providing cutting-edge technical and vocational training to young people in South Punjab. "Technical and vocational education plays a pivotal role in the economic development of youth," he said.
He also stressed that realizing its importance, technical education was now being integrated into formal school curricula across the province.
Mr. Aziz further announced that internationally recognized IT courses were launched at 40 training institutes in 17 districts of Punjab.
He highlighted TEVTA’s focus on environmental resilience, mentioning that special initiatives were being undertaken to address this growing concern.
"TEVTA is committed to supporting green and environment-friendly initiatives in collaboration with the Lodhran Pilot Project," he added, promising full backing for future joint ventures.
Dr. Abdul Saboor, Chief Executive Officer of the Lodhran Pilot Project, thanked TEVTA, the District Administration, government departments, and Civil Society Organizations for their unwavering support.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Saboor outlined LPP’s ongoing efforts toward youth empowerment in the region. He added that such initiatives were crucial for the well-being of their families. He acknowledged TEVTA’s role in delivering quality technical and vocational training, which had significantly impacted the lives of the local youth. "LPP has supported 1,800 youth in acquiring technical skills, and 75 percent of them have already started earning a livelihood," he claimed.
Other dignitaries who addressed the ceremony included Mr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman of the Social Work Department at Islamia University Bahawalpur, Mr. Muhammad Ozair, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, and Mr. Amir Hussain, Regional Manager Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.
They all encouraged the youth to take charge of their futures by contributing positively to society through their new-found skills and trades.
During the event, pass-out trainees and the LPP team showcased their work by setting up stalls, displaying a variety of products and services. The distinguished guests distributed toolkits to the trainees and motivated them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures for improved livelihoods.
The Lodhran Pilot Project is currently implementing the “Strengthening the Socio-Economic Resilience of Youth by Promoting Their Economic Self-Reliance” project as part of the CSOs’ BRIDGE Programme.
