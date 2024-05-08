- Home
LRH Administration For Action Against AC Shahid Ullah For Unprofessional Conduct Within Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The director of Lady Reading Hospital – MTI (LRH) has written a complaint to the Secretary of Health Mehmood Aslam regarding the unprofessional conduct of Assistant Commissioner Mattani Shahid Ullah during a surprise visit to the hospital and seek action against him to avoid such incident in future.
The director wrote that the official of the district administration parked his official vehicle at the emergency ramp of the hospital and when pointed out by the security staff he misbehaved with them and insisted that his vehicle would not be removed from the location.
Later, he entered various departments of the hospitals including emergency room, trauma, gynaecology, EDCC and even operation theatre without wearing protective gear as required and even attempted to enter the labour room against established protocols and patient privacy and despite being prevented from doing so.
The official also reviewed duty rosters of doctors and nurses, a task beyond the scope of his visit, it said, adding that he did not inform the key hospital personnel including the on-duty administrative officer and emergency manager.
The director said that the incident raised significant security concerns, especially considering the prevailing unrest in the province, adding that the unannounced visit of the Assistant Commissioner coupled with his disrespectful and unprofessional demeanour towards LRH staff was deeply troubling and could potentially compromise patient care and safety and jeopardise the smooth operation of the hospital.
He sought the intervention of the secretary of health in addressing the matter and said that appropriate action should be taken against the official concerned to ensure professionalism and adherence to protocols within LRH-MTI and prevent similar incidents from occurring in future.
The director LRH requested the Minister for Health, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Commissioner Peshawar, and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to take notice of the incident.
