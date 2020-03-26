UrduPoint.com
LRH Arranges Training Camp At Police Lines On Precaution For Corona Infection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

LRH arranges training camp at Police Lines on precaution for corona infection

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar held a training camp at Police Lines regarding precautionary measures against coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar held a training camp at Police Lines regarding precautionary measures against coronavirus infection.

The purpose of the training camp was to educate police officials about preventive measures through which they can protect themselves from being infected by corona patients, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

It merits a mention here that Police hospital at Police Lines is treating corona patients in Peshawar.

Doctors of LRH briefed police officials about wearing of protective gears for protection of face and body besides hand wash and other necessary precautions.

Chief Capital City Police, Muhammad Ali Gandapur and Director LRH, Dr. Khalid Masood were also present on the occasion who witnessed imparting of training.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid said as doctors' role was very important in fight against coronavirus infection in the same way role of police was equally important.

This training was arranged to guide police official about handling of corona patients in a protective manner, he added.

