LRH Carries Out Free Cornea Transplant Of 20 Patients In Two Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in a successful series of free cornea operations during the last two months helped 20 patients get their eyesight back.
According to the spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim, free corneal transplant was done by Ophthalmology unit which normally cost Rs 200,000 or more.
Corneal Specialist Dr.
Fazal Hanan and his team worked on the project and carried out the operations of selected deserving patients including youth and women from different districts of the province.
Dr Fazal Hanan said that some of the patients were completely blind, while some of them had lost their sight due to an injury or an eye disease.
He expressed gratitude to the hospital administration for the support, adding that such operations would also be done free of charge in the future as well.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment7 minutes ago
-
IGP launches Traffic Ticket Management System7 minutes ago
-
Book on local govts launched7 minutes ago
-
Phase 3 of 'Ab Gaon Chamkenge' program underway7 minutes ago
-
Special permits issued to foreign media for elections 2024 coverage8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Quetta City App8 minutes ago
-
PM for constitution of federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan8 minutes ago
-
Academic Convocation of MUET to be held on 25 January8 minutes ago
-
Peoples complaints via SMS entertained and resolved within 60 days18 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against illegal commercialisation of properties in full swing18 minutes ago
-
Pak-Belarus inter-governmental commission on defence meets at MoDP18 minutes ago
-
PU library organises talk on books18 minutes ago