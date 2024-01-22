Open Menu

LRH Carries Out Free Cornea Transplant Of 20 Patients In Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in a successful series of free cornea operations during the last two months helped 20 patients get their eyesight back.

According to the spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim, free corneal transplant was done by Ophthalmology unit which normally cost Rs 200,000 or more.

Corneal Specialist Dr.

Fazal Hanan and his team worked on the project and carried out the operations of selected deserving patients including youth and women from different districts of the province.

Dr Fazal Hanan said that some of the patients were completely blind, while some of them had lost their sight due to an injury or an eye disease.

He expressed gratitude to the hospital administration for the support, adding that such operations would also be done free of charge in the future as well.

Related Topics

Reading Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

56 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

1 hour ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan