LRH Corona Task Force Chairman Resigns From Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

LRH Corona Task Force Chairman resigns from office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Professor Dr Yassen Khan Friday tendered his resignation as Head of Medicine Department and Corona Task Force Lady Reading Hospital-Medical Teaching Institute (LRH-MTI) Chairman as a protest.

In his resignation, he did not mention the reason of protest, however, said that he would continue services as professor of Medicine.

