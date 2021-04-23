LRH Corona Task Force Chairman resigns from office

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Professor Dr Yassen Khan Friday tendered his resignation as Head of Medicine Department and Corona Task Force Lady Reading Hospital-Medical Teaching Institute (LRH-MTI) Chairman as a protest.

In his resignation, he did not mention the reason of protest, however, said that he would continue services as professor of Medicine.