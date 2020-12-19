LRH female staff holds walk

Female staff of Lady Reading Hospital on Saturday held a walk in favour of administration and management rejecting any alleged harassment allegations within the hospital premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Female staff of Lady Reading Hospital on Saturday held a walk in favour of administration and management rejecting any alleged harassment allegations within the hospital premises.

The participants of walk said they were working in this major hospital for years and never experienced any such misbehaving attitude from male colleagues.

They said they were performing duties day and night and never considered themselves insecure.