LRH Hospital Director Resigned

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

LRH Hospital Director resigned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Director Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, Dr Khalid Masood has resigned due to personal reasons.

The spokesman of LRH has confirmed resignation of Dr Khalid Masood.

He had served on post of hospital director for three years and six months.

The Chairman board of Governors LRH has highly appreciated services of Dr Khalid Masood during difficult time of coronavirus and held it in high esteem.

