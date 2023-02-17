UrduPoint.com

LRH Hospital Opens Five Modern Operation Theaters For Cardiac Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LRH hospital opens five modern operation theaters for cardiac patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has opened five modern operation theaters for cardiac patients, with an additional 15 in the final stages of completion.

The modular operation theaters have been designed to meet international standards, with advanced bio-clad and Hepa filter technology to minimize the risk of infection for patients undergoing surgery.

According LRH spokesperson , Muhammad Asim, Chairman LRH board, Dr. Nosherwan Khan Barki have issued instructions to the hospital's management team to prioritize the timely completion of the modern modular operation theaters, with a focus on providing patients with high-quality care.

This development is a significant boost to the healthcare system in Peshawar and underscores LRH's commitment to investing in modern infrastructure to enhance patient outcomes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Reading

Recent Stories

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

37 minutes ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

3 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.