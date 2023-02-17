LRH hospital opens five modern operation theaters for cardiac patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has opened five modern operation theaters for cardiac patients, with an additional 15 in the final stages of completion.

The modular operation theaters have been designed to meet international standards, with advanced bio-clad and Hepa filter technology to minimize the risk of infection for patients undergoing surgery.

According LRH spokesperson , Muhammad Asim, Chairman LRH board, Dr. Nosherwan Khan Barki have issued instructions to the hospital's management team to prioritize the timely completion of the modern modular operation theaters, with a focus on providing patients with high-quality care.

This development is a significant boost to the healthcare system in Peshawar and underscores LRH's commitment to investing in modern infrastructure to enhance patient outcomes.