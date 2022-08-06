UrduPoint.com

LRH Hostel Rooms To Be Allotted To Female Doctors, Nurses: Administration

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Saturday announced to allot hostel rooms to lady doctors and female nurses.

LRH administration said that rooms would be allotted following existing policy of room allotment in hostels.

Decision to this effect was taken after considering the accommodation problems of female trainee doctors and nurses working in the hospital. Female Trainee Medical Officers have appreciated the decision and said it would facilitate staff and further enhance service delivery system.

It was said that made staff was being provided house-rent so they could get accommodation anywhere.

