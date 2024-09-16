LRH Increases Emergency, OPD Fees By Rs.30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Management has increased the emergency and OPD fees by thirty rupees, citing financial constraints.
According to the hospital spokesperson, the new ticket fee is fifty rupees.
The decision was approved by the board of Governors, said spokesperson Muhammad Asim.
The spokesperson justified the increase, stating that such measures are necessary to ensure the hospital's smooth operation. "Decisions like these are necessary to run the hospital," he said.
To reduce expenses, the hospital has halted the purchase of machinery and equipment, added the spokesperson.
