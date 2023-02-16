LRH introduces first mobile application for facilitation of patients

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar here on Thursday launched the first mobile application carrying information on services and doctors for the facilitation of patients and their attendants.

The spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim said that the application (LRH) could be downloaded from the Google Play Store and would provide information about doctors, OPD, laboratory tests, reports and results, appointments of doctors, and other facilities.

LRH deputy director IT Bilal Bashir said the users would have to insert their CNIC number and passcode to use the application, adding that soon the hospital would launch SMS service to remain in contact with patients.

He said now all the administrative affairs of the hospital have been converted to computerised and online services.