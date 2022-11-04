LRH nurses' strike continues for payment of allowances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The nurses of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) boycotted all the services at the hospital on the second day in protest against nonpayment of allowances.

The nurses chanted slogans against the hospital administration and announced to continue the boycott of services till payment of risk allowance.

They said that hundreds of nurses in the provinces were deprived of the risk allowance and despite several pledges and announcements nothing was done in practical terms.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration took notice of the protest dismissed seven nurses over violation of the code of conduct, and issued notices to seven others.

The spokesman of the hospital said that nobody would be allowed to take the law in hand at hospital premises.