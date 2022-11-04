UrduPoint.com

LRH Nurses' Strike Continues For Payment Of Allowances

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

LRH nurses' strike continues for payment of allowances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The nurses of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) boycotted all the services at the hospital on the second day in protest against nonpayment of allowances.

The nurses chanted slogans against the hospital administration and announced to continue the boycott of services till payment of risk allowance.

They said that hundreds of nurses in the provinces were deprived of the risk allowance and despite several pledges and announcements nothing was done in practical terms.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration took notice of the protest dismissed seven nurses over violation of the code of conduct, and issued notices to seven others.

The spokesman of the hospital said that nobody would be allowed to take the law in hand at hospital premises.

Related Topics

Protest Reading All

Recent Stories

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

29 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

31 minutes ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

50 minutes ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.