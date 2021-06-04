LRH observes World Day for Emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Friday observed World Day for Emergency and expressed resolve to provide quality health services at the hospital round the clock.

Director Emergency Dr Hamid Shehzad speaking on the occasion said that Lady Reading Hospital's Emergency Department is the largest department of the province wherein three thousand patients are treated on daily basis.

The department consists of 170 beds and senior consultants perform their duty round the clock and provide emergency services to victims of accident, heart attack and others.

It is the only emergency department of the province which is recognized by CPSP for its specialization in emergencies, said spokesperson of LRH Muhammad Asim, adding that the department was also imparting trainings to staff and paramedics of other hospitals of the province.

He said the emergency department of LRH was a great hope for patients across the province.