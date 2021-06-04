UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LRH Observes World Day For Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

LRH observes World Day for Emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Friday observed World Day for Emergency and expressed resolve to provide quality health services at the hospital round the clock.

Director Emergency Dr Hamid Shehzad speaking on the occasion said that Lady Reading Hospital's Emergency Department is the largest department of the province wherein three thousand patients are treated on daily basis.

The department consists of 170 beds and senior consultants perform their duty round the clock and provide emergency services to victims of accident, heart attack and others.

It is the only emergency department of the province which is recognized by CPSP for its specialization in emergencies, said spokesperson of LRH Muhammad Asim, adding that the department was also imparting trainings to staff and paramedics of other hospitals of the province.

He said the emergency department of LRH was a great hope for patients across the province.

Related Topics

Accident Attack World Reading

Recent Stories

Russia Creates Defensive Munition for Armored Vehi ..

3 minutes ago

Syria to Import 1Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat This ..

3 minutes ago

France to Drop PCR Test for Vaccinated Tourists Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia Registers Thailand-Made AstraZeneca Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Not Interfering in Ukrainian-US Relations - ..

3 minutes ago

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.