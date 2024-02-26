Open Menu

LRH OPD To Remain Open On Saturday: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The administration of Lady Reading Hospital has ended two weekly offs and announced that the OPD would remain open on Saturday for facilitation of patients.

The spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim said that doctors would be available in the OPD from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, while private checkup would be conducted from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, OPD working hours were 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with two weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

APP/adi

