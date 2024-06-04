Open Menu

LRH Postpones Facilities Of All Elective Surgeries On Sehat Card: Notification

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM

LRH postpones facilities of all elective surgeries on Sehat Card: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here has postponed implant-related surgeries for patients admitted under the Sehat Sahulat Card scheme due to the non-availability of implants, certain measures need to be implemented.

A notification issued here by the Medical Director of LRH said that any patient requiring implant-related elective surgeries would not be admitted at this time, instead, these patients would be placed in a queue, adding that once the supply of the required implants was ensured, the patients would be promptly called for admission and necessary procedures would be scheduled.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Reading

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

12 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

12 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

13 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

13 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

13 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

13 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

13 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

13 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan