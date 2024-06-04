LRH Postpones Facilities Of All Elective Surgeries On Sehat Card: Notification
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here has postponed implant-related surgeries for patients admitted under the Sehat Sahulat Card scheme due to the non-availability of implants, certain measures need to be implemented.
A notification issued here by the Medical Director of LRH said that any patient requiring implant-related elective surgeries would not be admitted at this time, instead, these patients would be placed in a queue, adding that once the supply of the required implants was ensured, the patients would be promptly called for admission and necessary procedures would be scheduled.
