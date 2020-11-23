LRH reactivates corona complex as number of cases increases

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Lady Reading Hospital ( LRH) has fully reactivated 250 beds in Corona complex after significant increase of COVID-19 cases during second wave of the pandemic.

The spokesperson of LRH said that currently 30 patients were admitted in the corona complex and six were in intensive Care unit (ICU).

Board of Governors of LRH has directed the management to be ready for every emergency situation and be ready with full preparations.

The spokesperson said number of covid-19 cases were increased in last two days , adding 45 beds along with ventilators have been provided in ICU.

He said that coronavirus SOPs were strictly observed and visitors were not allowed in the complex except one attendant for patient.