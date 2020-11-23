UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LRH Reactivates Corona Complex As Number Of Cases Increases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:20 PM

LRH reactivates corona complex as number of cases increases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The management of Lady Reading Hospital ( LRH) has fully reactivated 250 beds in Corona complex after significant increase of COVID-19 cases during second wave of the pandemic.

The spokesperson of LRH said that currently 30 patients were admitted in the corona complex and six were in intensive Care unit (ICU).

Board of Governors of LRH has directed the management to be ready for every emergency situation and be ready with full preparations.

The spokesperson said number of covid-19 cases were increased in last two days , adding 45 beds along with ventilators have been provided in ICU.

He said that coronavirus SOPs were strictly observed and visitors were not allowed in the complex except one attendant for patient.

Related Topics

Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCOC meeting underway to discuss Covid-19 situatio ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits The Port Of Aq ..

45 minutes ago

At least 11 civilians injured in Indian firing at ..

45 minutes ago

Emiratis Al Hassani and Al Zeyoudi bag men’s hon ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

52 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 November 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.