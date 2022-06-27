LRH security guard dies of cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A security guard deputed at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here died of cardiac arrest during the duty, hospital's spokesman Muhammad Asim informed on Monday.

He said the deceased security guard named, Daud, a resident of Bara tehsil was employed with a private security company.

The guard suffered a fatal heart attack and died instantly.

The LRH spokesman said news about the murder of the security guard was totally baseless as the deceased died of heart failure.