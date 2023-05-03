UrduPoint.com

LRH Seeks Release Of Rs4 Billion Approved Budget For Smooth Healthcare Services

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has requested the provincial government to release Rs4 billion of the approved budget for smooth healthcare services to patients.

According to the spokesman of the LRH, the Rs2.5 billion fund was approved for operational and Rs1.5 billion for development projects of the total Rs4 billion fund and its speedy release was imperative for speedy healthcare services to all ailing patients.

He said all healthcare services in the hospital continued within the existing budget.

He said that release of the said budget would also help the early payment of salaries to government employees.

Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar is the biggest medical teaching institution and hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where quality healthcare services including surgical and institutional-based private-based practice were being provided to patients of various ailments, victims of earthquakes and suicide blasts.

