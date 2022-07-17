UrduPoint.com

LRH Spokesman Clarifies Position

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

LRH spokesman clarifies position

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar Muhammad Asim on Sunday clarified the position about the referring of an injured patient from Kohat to another hospital in Peshawar.

Talking to the media, the spokesman said the injured referred from Kohat required an ICU bed, but in the LRH there were 33 ICU beds, all of which had patients admitted.

"The injured patients from different districts of the province are admitted in ICU, there are no empty beds and even now, 100% patients are admitted on ICU beds", he said, adding that the Kohat patient needed urgent treatment and had to be referred to another hospital because of no empty bed.

More Stories From Pakistan

