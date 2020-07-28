UrduPoint.com
LRH Starts TPM Facility For Cardiac Patients

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

LRH starts TPM facility for cardiac patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Leady Reading Hospital ( LRH) on Tuesday resumed Cardiology department services which were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 as precautionary measure.

According to the Spokesman Muhammad Asim, the biggest cardiology department resumes its services for cardiology emergency patients with full swing after it was compromised due to COVID-19 issue.

He said that five patients who were brought to LRH Emergency due to heart attack in couple of days ,were given timely Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Temporary Cardiac Pacing (TPM) facilities.

The hospital for the first time start giving TPM facility to heart patients in emergency ward.

LRH MTI has now become the first public sector hospital to provide TPM suits facility to heart patients at emergency department.

Newly appointed Head of Department Cardiology of LRH MTI Assistant, Professor Dr. Malik Faisal Iftikhar said that a 40 years old patient was rushed to LRH Emergency due to cardiac arrest where he was passed TPM wire within 10 minutes which saves his life.

"I thought it is over and I was losing hope but timely medical care provided by doctors saved my life", said Asif, survived patient.

Asif was one of those five patients who were given emergency treatment in cardiology unit of LRH and now discharged after PCI was done.

Dr. Faisal added that TPM and Emergency PCI saves lives of the patients and it is indeed a great adition to Cardiology services of LRH MTI.

He said that cath lab staff and other team members are playing very important role to provide exemplary services of heart patients while international protocols were followed to avoid contacting coronavirus.

He further said that Medical Director and hospital Director took keen interest to take cardiology services to new heights.

Spokesman further added that Cardiology department was now consisted of 35 beds including that of CCU beds.

He added that patients who rushes to LRH due to heart issues would have no problems to have timely and advanced cardiology services.

