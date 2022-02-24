LRH witnesses decline in corona patients

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is effectively pursuing a strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19 and the number of corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has declined to 31.

According to the hospital's spokesman Muhammad Asam said that owing to decline in new cases and recoveries of the patients, the number of corona patients had drastically dropped and quality treatment facilities were being provided to the admitted patients, he added.

He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to tackle corona cases and about 400 beds had been reserved in the hospital for corona patients.

He said that currently six patients were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and only five patients were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours.