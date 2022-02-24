UrduPoint.com

LRH Witnesses Decline In Corona Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 12:24 PM

LRH witnesses decline in corona patients

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is effectively pursuing a strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19 and the number of corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has declined to 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is effectively pursuing a strategy to stop the spread of Covid-19 and the number of corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has declined to 31.

According to the hospital's spokesman Muhammad Asam said that owing to decline in new cases and recoveries of the patients, the number of corona patients had drastically dropped and quality treatment facilities were being provided to the admitted patients, he added.

He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made to tackle corona cases and about 400 beds had been reserved in the hospital for corona patients.

He said that currently six patients were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and only five patients were brought to the hospital during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Government

Recent Stories

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian ..

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

19 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements for Cricket matche ..

Foolproof security arrangements for Cricket matches

22 seconds ago
 Netherlands Slams Russian Military Operation in Uk ..

Netherlands Slams Russian Military Operation in Ukraine - Prime Minister

24 seconds ago
 Poland Applies for Holding Consultations Under Art ..

Poland Applies for Holding Consultations Under Article 4 of NATO Treaty - Cabine ..

26 seconds ago
 Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukr ..

Putin authorizes military operation in eastern Ukrain

10 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

Lukashenko to Hold Meeting With Military - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>