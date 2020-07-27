LRH witnesses decrease in coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A significant decrease has been witnessed in patients of coronavirus admitted at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) as the 250-bed Corona Complex at the hospital has only 17 patients left.` The hospital administration said the other day that among admitted patients only 10 were confirmed positive while the rest were suspected cases.

At the ICU of LRH only six patients were under treatment, the administration said adding the ratio of recovery of corona patients has witnessed a notable increase.

Owing to upcoming Eid, the administration said all services in the hospital have been put on alert to cope with any situation. The administration urged upon the general public to strictly follow the SOPs in cattle markets and on Eid days.