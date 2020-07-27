UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LRH Witnesses Decrease In Coronavirus Patients

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

LRH witnesses decrease in coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A significant decrease has been witnessed in patients of coronavirus admitted at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) as the 250-bed Corona Complex at the hospital has only 17 patients left.` The hospital administration said the other day that among admitted patients only 10 were confirmed positive while the rest were suspected cases.

At the ICU of LRH only six patients were under treatment, the administration said adding the ratio of recovery of corona patients has witnessed a notable increase.

Owing to upcoming Eid, the administration said all services in the hospital have been put on alert to cope with any situation. The administration urged upon the general public to strictly follow the SOPs in cattle markets and on Eid days.

Related Topics

Alert Reading Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greek President honours UAE Ambassador

13 minutes ago

Nasir Shah slams former fast bowler Wasim Akram ov ..

18 minutes ago

Naseem, Shan, Shaheen lead Greens fightback

31 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 20 deaths, 1,176 new cases of Cor ..

37 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Bulgarian D ..

43 minutes ago

PM to address the Nation today

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.