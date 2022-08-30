LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from Wednesday

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department here on Tuesday informed that the district administration Bannu would initiate vaccination drive from Wednesday to save cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department here on Tuesday informed that the district administration Bannu would initiate vaccination drive from Wednesday to save cattle from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aoun Haider Gondal has directed KP Livestock employees to hold nine free medical camps.

These camps would be held in the villages Amandi Umer Khan, Amandi Shiekh Ameer, Amandi Habibaan, Amandi Hanif, Sokri Zabta Khan, Amandi Gul Badn Shah, Amndi Khattakaan, Satti Kala and Sokri Azam Khan.

The cattle farmers have been urged to bring cattle in their respective camp for vaccination that would start from 08:00am.