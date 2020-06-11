LSM behavior exhibits random trajectory

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, Textile, the item with the heaviest weight, observed moderate growth up till Feb 2020 and witnessed a hefty decline in Mar 2020 due to supply disruptions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, Textile, the item with the heaviest weight, observed moderate growth up till Feb 2020 and witnessed a hefty decline in Mar 2020 due to supply disruptions.

Second heavy weight item Food, Beverages and Tobacco witnessed a tremendous growth of 122 percent in Dec 2019 on account of sugar production.

Coke and Petroleum products observed a major slump in Feb 2020, a 33 percent decline.

Demand and supply bottlenecks have adversely hit the petroleum industry. Automobile, Non-metallic Mineral Products and Electronics have also showed mixed growth.

Fertilizers, after a consecutive decline, have started showing some signs of recovery from Feb 2020.

All manufacturing sectors except Fertilizers, have witnessed decline in Mar 2020 in the wake of business closures due to COVID-19 crisis.

Average MoM growth of LSM stood at 0.5 percent for the first nine months of FY2020.

LSM posted 2.11 percent growth in July 2019 primarily due to 8.9 percent growth in Nonmetallic Mineral Products, automobile 8.9 percent, food Beverages & Tobacco 3.0 percent and Fertilizer 3.1 percent.

However, growth dampened to -2.42 percent in August due to -0.3 percent fall in Textile, -17.0 fall in Non-metallic Mineral Products, -19.4 percent in Automobile and 2.3 percent decline in Iron and Steel.

In September 2019, pace picked up and growth of 2.76 percent was recorded due to 2.2 percent increase in Coke & Petroleum Products, 29.8 percent in Non-metallic Mineral Products and 0.2 percent in Textile.

A sharp increase of 5.4 percent was observed in October 2019 on account of 19.7 percent growth in Non-metallic Mineral Products, Automobile 12.6 percent and Electronics 20.0 percent.

November 2019 again witnessed a negative growth of -3.81 percent mainly due to -2.5 percent decline in Food Beverages & Tobacco, Non-metallic Mineral Products -13.2 percent, Automobile -20.7 percent, Fertilizers -3.6 percent and Electronics -8.8 percent.

However, a steep increase of 15.27 percent has been observed in December 2019. This is highly attributed to sugar production which rose sharply owing to favorable weather conditions (which were conducive for extraction of high sucrose content from the raw material), as well as timely start of the crushing season as compared to last year.

Further, jeeps and cars also grew by 20.6 percent. Impact of the sugar however moderated in January 2020 and growth reached at 7.09 percent.

This can be attributed to 22.5 percent growth in Food Beverages and Tobacco, Automobile 24.7 percent and 23.6 percent Electronics.

February 2020 witnessed a moderate growth of 0.16 percent on account of growth in Food, Beverages & Tobacco and Non-metallic Mineral Products by 1.2 and 17.2 percent, respectively. Fertilizers grew by 4.0 percent. LSM growth nosedived by -21.9 percent in March 2020 due to closure of business activities in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Textile and Food, Beverages & Tobacco, the main sectors of LSM, dipped by -26.5 and -30.3, respectively.

During FY2020, required fiscal and monetary adjustments, such as flexible exchange rate and austerity drive, were adopted to stabilize the economy. Nevertheless, external imbalances were eased to some extent but some short-term repercussions had to be confronted domestically, specifically by industrial sector.

Pak rupee depreciated by 3.9 percent during Jul-Mar FY2020 which increased the cost structure of industries in general, and particularly for those relying on imported raw materials.

Further, policy rate was kept high to contain inflation which on the other hand discouraged investment. Subdued demand further hampered the overall production and performance of the industry. Certain sector specific issues also contributed to the decline in LSM.

Automobile sector alone accounted for major portion of contraction in LSM. Its prices witnessed multiple upward revisions due to PKR depreciation which held the potential buyers refrained from making booking and purchases.

The shift in power generation away from furnace oil has reduced the fuel's demand and affected the coke & petroleum industry output. Upward adjustment in electricity prices dented domestic steel producers' margins.