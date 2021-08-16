UrduPoint.com

LSM Sector Grew At 16 Years High Level Of 14.85 Percent In FY 2021: Dawood

LSM sector grew at 16 years high level of 14.85 percent in FY 2021: Dawood

Prime Minister, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector grew at 16 years high level of 14.85 percent in FY 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister, Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector grew at 16 years high level of 14.85 percent in FY 2021.

The de-industrialization that was taking place in Pakistan has now been reversed and this has been made possible government's pro-industry policies, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

Razak Dawood said the growth was led by Textiles, food, Beverages, Tobacco, Petroleum, and Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Mineral, automobile, Fertilizers and Iron and Steel products.

