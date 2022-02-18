LSM sector witnesses 7.4% increase in 1st half of current fiscal year: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector had witnessed 7.4 per cent increase during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December 2021)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector had witnessed 7.4 per cent increase during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December 2021).

The minister, in a tweet, said the growth in production of large industries helped in boosting economic activities in the country, which was indicative of a sustainable national economy.

Farrukh Habib said this growth trajectory and increasing production figures were sufficient enough to shut the mouth of those making unnecessary hue and cry on the country's economy.