Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) Six Khwarij were killed by security forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to ISPR, during the intense exchange of fire Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his five men.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran.

One Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.

Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat last month.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, has reaffirmed determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.