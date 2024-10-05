Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat Among 6 Soldiers Martyred In N Waziristan
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:39 PM
Law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) Six Khwarij were killed by security forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday.
According to ISPR, during the intense exchange of fire Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his five men.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran.
One Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.
Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat last month.
Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.
The ISPR, in its statement, has reaffirmed determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits polyclinic hospital to meet injured police officers10 minutes ago
-
Ceremony regarding paying rich tribute to teachers held10 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi arrives at D-Chowk early morning to boost morale of police, FC personnel10 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 141 new dengue cases across Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to Martyr Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shehwat, five soldiers i ..20 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over security forces' martyrdom in North Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting citizens, maintaining national stability: Ali Gohar40 minutes ago
-
Minister directs for full scale response to dengue threats50 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Teachers honoured with tributes, inspiring quotes on 'World Teacher's day'1 hour ago
-
Former Adl Secretary of Bangladesh government remembers his teachers at ICB G/6-3 on 'World Teachers ..2 hours ago
-
Federal education minister lauds teachers role in shaping nation's future2 hours ago