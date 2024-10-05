Open Menu

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat Among 6 Soldiers Martyred In N Waziristan

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2024 | 12:39 PM

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan  

Law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) Six Khwarij were killed by security forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to ISPR, during the intense exchange of fire Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his five men.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in Charbagh Swat district, killing two Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran.

One Kharji was apprehended in injured condition.

Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat last month.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, has reaffirmed determination to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Injured North Waziristan Fire Police Exchange Swat ISPR Vehicle Charbagh Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

4 hours ago
 DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

13 hours ago
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

13 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

13 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

13 hours ago
 India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in fir ..

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

14 hours ago
 Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

14 hours ago
 Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Isr ..

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan