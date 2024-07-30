Lt Col (R), Major (R) Adil Raja, Cap (R) Haider Mehdi sentenced through FGCM

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain, a retired officer of Pakistan Army, along with Major (R) Adil Raja and Captain (R) Haider Raza Mehdi were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties.

The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged Lt Colonel (R) Hussain ‘guilty’ of the offence charged, through due judicial process and awarded the punishment of 14 years rigorous imprisonment on 10th May 2024, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Rank of the officer has been forfeited on 26 July 2024, it added.

Earlier, Major (R) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (R) Haider Raza Mehdi were also convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.

The court of competent jurisdiction had convicted and adjudged both Adil Farooq Raja and Haider Raza Mehdi on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as 14 and 12 years of rigorous imprisonment respectively and forfeiture of rank of both individuals with effect from 21 November 2023.