Lt Colonel Among Five Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom, Six Khwarij Terrorists Killed In Spinwam
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A Lieutenant Colonel among five valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while leading the troops that thwarted a terrorists' attack and killed six khwarij during a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the khwarij in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.
The six Khwarij terrorists were eliminated due to effective engagement by the Army troops, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
However, during the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat (Age: 43 years, resident of: District Faisalabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) along with his five men.
The five brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah (age: 31 Years, resident of District Khyber), Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Shahid Ullah (age:29 years, resident of District Tank) and Lance Naik Yusaf Ali (age:31 years, resident of District Orkazai), Sepoy Jameel Ahmed (age:26 years, resident of District Swat).
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
