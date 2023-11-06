Open Menu

Lt Colonel Among Four Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom In Tirah Operation, Three Terrorists Killed

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom in Tirah operation, three terrorists killed

A Lieutenant Colonel was among four soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom on Monday while eliminating three terrorists and injuring as many during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Tirah of Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A Lieutenant Colonel was among four soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom on Monday while eliminating three terrorists and injuring as many during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Tirah of Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyrs, brave sons of soil, were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age: 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age: 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age: 33 years, resident of District Murree), having fought gallantly embraced, Shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Fire Army Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Murree ISPR Charsadda Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Mus ..

CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Musa, Dinga

2 minutes ago
 Tractor driver killed in mishap

Tractor driver killed in mishap

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

2 minutes ago
 OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with ..

OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with people of Gaza

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

37 minutes ago
 DC inspects water treatment plant

DC inspects water treatment plant

33 minutes ago
'Did you kill a Palestinian?': anti-West boycott s ..

'Did you kill a Palestinian?': anti-West boycott sweeps Mideast

33 minutes ago
 16 private member bills landed in Senate, one reje ..

16 private member bills landed in Senate, one rejected

33 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Roman ..

RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Romania

33 minutes ago
 SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

33 minutes ago
 Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

33 minutes ago
 UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions ..

UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan