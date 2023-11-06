Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom in Tirah operation, three terrorists killed

A Lieutenant Colonel was among four soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom on Monday while eliminating three terrorists and injuring as many during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Tirah of Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A Lieutenant Colonel was among four soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom on Monday while eliminating three terrorists and injuring as many during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the general area Tirah of Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyrs, brave sons of soil, were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age: 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age: 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age: 33 years, resident of District Murree), having fought gallantly embraced, Shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.