Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz’s To Be Appointed As NDMA Chairman: Sources

  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:11 PM

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz’s to be appointed as NDMA Chairman: Sources  

The sources say that the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair has given approval of General Akhtar Nawaz for his appointment as next chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) The Federal cabinet approved the name of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz for his appointment as Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the sources said on Tuesday.

He was approved after Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal retired from the post.

The role of NDMA remained crucial during Covid-19 and in natural disasters like floods this year in Southern Punjab areas.

The name of General Nawaz was circulating before his approval as the next chairman for NDMA.

General Nadeem who held the post of Chairman of the authority played an important role.

He was commissioned in 174 Engineer Battalion in Mar 1986. He secured a Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering and Master Degree in Geo Technical Engineering from Military College of Engineering. Besides being a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. He was qualified in International Law of Conflict with special focus on Civilian in Combat Gender and Child, Civilian casualties and Displaced persons. He was also qualified in Border Security and Management from UK, dealing with refugees, Border demarcation and many other tasks.

More Stories From Pakistan

