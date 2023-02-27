UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib Arrested Over Charges Of Inciting Public Against State Institutions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state institutions

The latest reports say that the FIR against the former military officer has been registered at Ramna police station in Islamabad under Sections 153A, 505 of PPC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Islamabad police arrested retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib for his alleged role in inciting public against state institution on Monday.

The police conducted raid early in the morning to arrest Amjad Shoaib.

The latest reports said that Lieutenant General (retired) was booked by Ramna police under Sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR was lodged against him on the complaint of Islamabad magistrate Awais Khan after his interview on a private news channel.

The complainant said the former army officer attempted to incite public through his provocative statement in the interview aired on Feb 25 night.

Answering to a question about PTI Chairman’s ongoing court arrest drive, Mr Shoaib said it would not work.

He suggested they needed to change its strategy.

"For example, they say no one will go to public offices in Islamabad and if people act on your call, it will make the government to thing about it,” he added.

The complainant also said the Mr Shoaib through his statement had attempted to incite the government employees and opposition and it could cause anarchy in the country. He asked the authorities to take an action against the former army officer.

Last year, retired Lt Gen Amjad Shuaib was summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he claimed that the Pakistani prime minister held a meeting with Israeli delegation during his visit to an Arab country.

