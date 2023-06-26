Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary says 102 suspects are being tried in the military courts working already in the country.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), declared that the incidents that occurred on May 9 were a deliberate conspiracy against the nation.

The DG ISPR said three top level officers of Pakistan Army including a Lieutenant General have been dismissed from the services, while a strict action has also been taken against 15 officers including three Major Generals, and Seven Brigadiers.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Monday.

He said the process of self-accountability is completed without any discrimination in Pakistan Army. He said a niece of a Four Star General, a Son-in-law of a Four Star General, wife of a Three Star General and wife of Four Star General and its Son-in-law are undergoing through the self-accountability process of Pakistan Army.

He said the standing military courts, already established under the Army Act are functional and so far trial of 102 miscreants are underway.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry has categorically stated that neither May 9th tragedy can be forgotten in the history of Pakistan nor its perpetrators, facilitators and abettors can be pardoned.

The major general said those involved in this tragedy, irrespective of their affiliation with any institution, political party or group will be punished according to the law and the constitution.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan Army is in unison in the decision making and that Armed Forces of Pakistan and military leadership is cognizant of the elements, facilitators, plotter associated with the May 9 tragedy and also of their hidden agenda.

He said those who would create hurdles in taking the process of accountability to its logical end would be dealt with iron hands with the support of Pakistani nation.

The DG ISPR the military has completed the process of self-accountability and two departmental inquiries, headed by the officers of Major General Rank, were initiated to probe into the violent incidents that took place in different Garrisons on May 9.

He said keeping in view the recommendations of that detailed and deliberated inquiry, it was decided to take stern action against those who failed to protect the security and sanctity of GHQ, different Garrisons, Jinnah House and the military installations.

Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said May 9 tragedy was a major conspiracy against Pakistan, whose plot was being hatched for the past many months.

He said under that plot, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration, was built internally and externally. He said we have gathered many evidences and also collecting more evidences.

He said the 9th May violent incidents have proved that whatever our enemy cannot do with us in the past seventy six years was done by a handful of miscreants.

The DG ISPR said the anti-state forces tried their best to create rift and spread distrust between Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan, but they were defeated in their nefarious designs.

He said the Armed Forces rendered matchless sacrifices for the nation in the past and will never hesitate to do so in the future. He categorically stated that Armed Froes of Pakistan represent all units, and sections of society instead of any particular elite and it cannot be separated from the masses.

Responding to query, the DG ISPR said the May 9 incidents did not take place immediately, but it was planned to target military installations and to incite the Army for response to it.

He said women were used as shield to attack on their own army, but the Armed Forces foiled the conspiracy by not responding to it.