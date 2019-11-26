UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa Notified As CPEC Authority Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa notified as CPEC Authority chairman

The government on Tuesday notified the appoinment of Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as the first chairman of the newly-established CPEC Authority

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) The government on Tuesday notified the appoinment of Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as the first chairman of the newly-established CPEC Authority.Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the appoinment of Bajwa on Monday.

Bajwa's appoinment has been made for four years, said the notification, adding that the tenure will come into effect from the date of joining.The authority will work under Ministry of Planning and Development.According to details, the Authority was established through a presidential ordinance last month for coordination, monitoring and evaluation to ensure implementation of CPEC-related activities.The former DG ISPR has served as commander Southern Command.The idea of the CPEC Authority was floated in 2016.

However, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had shot it down.About two months ago, a joint parliamentary committee on CPEC also opposed the setting up of the authority through a presidential ordinance.The selection process for the appointment of the CPEC Authority chairman started and completed the day the government formally announced replacing Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar with Asad Umar as planning minister.The CPEC Authority will be effective for the entire country and it will consist of 10 members.

PM Imran will appoint its executive director and a grade 20 officer will be the chief executive officer of the authority who will be appointed on depuation.The authority will be responsible for handling all CPEC related activities and coordinations.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar ISPR CPEC 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

40 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

49 minutes ago

1 hour ago

IOC to Support Toughest Sanctions Against All Resp ..

1 minute ago

PTI wins vacant KP senate seat

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.