Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa notified as CPEC Authority chairman

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) The government on Tuesday notified the appoinment of Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as the first chairman of the newly-established CPEC Authority.Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the appoinment of Bajwa on Monday.

Bajwa's appoinment has been made for four years, said the notification, adding that the tenure will come into effect from the date of joining.The authority will work under Ministry of Planning and Development.According to details, the Authority was established through a presidential ordinance last month for coordination, monitoring and evaluation to ensure implementation of CPEC-related activities.The former DG ISPR has served as commander Southern Command.The idea of the CPEC Authority was floated in 2016.

However, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif had shot it down.About two months ago, a joint parliamentary committee on CPEC also opposed the setting up of the authority through a presidential ordinance.The selection process for the appointment of the CPEC Authority chairman started and completed the day the government formally announced replacing Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar with Asad Umar as planning minister.The CPEC Authority will be effective for the entire country and it will consist of 10 members.

PM Imran will appoint its executive director and a grade 20 officer will be the chief executive officer of the authority who will be appointed on depuation.The authority will be responsible for handling all CPEC related activities and coordinations.