ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till January 22, on a petition of Lt. Gen. (retd) Asad Durrani seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The case was adjourned due to the absence of Deputy Attorney General Tariq Khokhar.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing on the petition filed by Asad Durrani challenging his name on ECL. Assistant Attorney General Arshad Kayani and Asad Durrani appeared in the court along with his lawyer Muhammad Farrukh Adam.

The court expressed annoyance over the absence of Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar andadjourned hearing till next date.