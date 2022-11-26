Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Decides Premature Retirement: Reports
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2022 | 01:51 PM
The General has made this decision a day after the government notified Lt Gen Asim Munir as new army chief while Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed decided premature retirement, a local private tv reported on Saturday.
The development took place a day after the Federal government notified Lieutenant General Asim Munir as army chief and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.
(Details to follow)