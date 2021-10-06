UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Has Been Posted As Peshawar Corps Commander: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Corps Commander: ISPR

The military's media affairs wing says that Lt Gen Mohammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as the quarter master general.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, formerly the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been posted as the Peshawar corps commander, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that Lt Gen Mohammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander while Lt Gen Asim Munir has been appointed as the quarter master general.

(Details to Follow)

More Stories From Pakistan

