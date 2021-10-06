Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Corps Commander: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, formerly the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been posted as the Peshawar corps commander, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

