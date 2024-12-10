Lt Gen Faiz (R) being afforded with all legal right as per law: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law during the Field General Court Martial

(FGCM).

“On 12 August 2024, process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) under provisions of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act, detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” said a statement issued by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” it further said.