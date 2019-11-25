UrduPoint.com
Lt Gen Mirza Appointed As Chief Of General Staff

Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

Lt Gen Mirza appointed as Chief of General Staff

Pakistan Army on Monday appointed Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chief of General Staff (CGS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Pakistan Army on Monday appointed Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chief of General Staff (CGS). Pakistan Army announced many other high-level postings as well.Lt Gen Mirza was serving as the Adjutant General before being appointed as CGS.Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, who was previously commanding Peshawar Corps, has been appointed as Commander Mangla Corps, which is one of the strike formations of Pakistan Arm.The statement issued by ISPR added that Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as Peshawar Corps new commander; he was previously serving as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT) at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, who was previously commanding Mangla Corps, has now been appointed as the Director-General Strategic Plans Division, replacing the out-going Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar.Lt Gen Muhammad Amir has been appointed as Adjutant General.Along with high-level transfers, two major generals, Ali Amir Awan and Muhammad Saeed, have been promoted to the three-star rank and have been appointed as IG C & IT and President NDU respectively.

