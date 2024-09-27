Open Menu

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali Appointed As Secretary Defence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

New Secretary of Defence has been appointed for a term of 2 years and 3 months, with the appointment effective from October 1, 2024

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as the Secretary of Defence.

The Establishment Division issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as Secretary of Defence.

According to the announcement, the new Secretary of Defence has been appointed for a term of 2 years and 3 months, with the appointment effective from October 1, 2024.

The Establishment Division’s notification stated that Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali would serve as Secretary until December 31, 2026.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Muhammad Ali October December From

Recent Stories

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

1 hour ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

1 hour ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

2 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

6 hours ago
PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

22 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan