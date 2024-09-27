Lt Gen Muhammad Ali Appointed As Secretary Defence
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2024 | 06:41 PM
New Secretary of Defence has been appointed for a term of 2 years and 3 months, with the appointment effective from October 1, 2024
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as the Secretary of Defence.
The Establishment Division issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as Secretary of Defence.
According to the announcement, the new Secretary of Defence has been appointed for a term of 2 years and 3 months, with the appointment effective from October 1, 2024.
The Establishment Division’s notification stated that Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali would serve as Secretary until December 31, 2026.
