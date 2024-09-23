Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as DG ISI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) succeeding current Chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, and he will assume his new responsibility on September 30.

Lieutenant General Asim Malik is currently serving as Adjutant General in GHQ who has previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

He has also received Sword of Honor in his course, whereas apart from this, he has also been posted as Chief Instructor National Defence University (NDU) and Instructor Command and Staff College Quetta.

Lieutenant General Asim is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defence Studies and has also served in the Military Operations Directorate before his current assignment.