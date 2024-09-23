Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik Appointed As DG ISI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) succeeding current Chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, and he will assume his new responsibility on September 30.
Lieutenant General Asim Malik is currently serving as Adjutant General in GHQ who has previously commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.
He has also received Sword of Honor in his course, whereas apart from this, he has also been posted as Chief Instructor National Defence University (NDU) and Instructor Command and Staff College Quetta.
Lieutenant General Asim is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defence Studies and has also served in the Military Operations Directorate before his current assignment.
Recent Stories
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poor governance, law & order in KP increase people’s problems: Muqam3 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quadruplet3 minutes ago
-
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice7 minutes ago
-
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patriotic circles,General ..10 minutes ago
-
41 researchers of IUB included in top 2pc scientists of the world12 minutes ago
-
Latest article in Israeli newspaper further exposed Imran's links with Jewish lobbies: Daniyal Chaud ..12 minutes ago
-
BISP-IFAD to explore livelihood opportunities for BISP beneficiaries12 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes CPEC's importance for Pak-China ties12 minutes ago
-
Illegal petrol sale points sealed13 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, cases for overpricing essentials13 minutes ago
-
CM directs to expand Sehat Card program22 minutes ago
-
KP government urges immediate action on Kurram law and order situation23 minutes ago