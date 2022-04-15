UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Nigar Urges Girls To Realize Their Potential Thru Hard Work

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Lt General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General Pakistan Army, on Friday urged the young girls to realize their true potential through hard work and dedication

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Lt General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General Pakistan Army, on Friday urged the young girls to realize their true potential through hard work and dedication.

Delivering a lecture on women empowerment in Gwadar, asked the women to play their part in development of Gwadar by coming at the fore along side the men, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

Women from all strata of society, including teachers, students, housewives, working ladies and social workers attended the lecture. They were extremely excited to have a lady amongst themselves who has rises to such a rank and stature.

Lt Gen Nigar also answered questions mainly related to joining of armed forces by the girls.

Earlier, she visited GDA Hospital, where she interacted with its doctors and staff. She was briefed on the administrative and operational dimensions of the hospital, which is being jointly managed by the Gwadar Development Authority and the Pakistan Army.

She also inaugurated an oxygen generation plant donated by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for the people of Gwadar.

